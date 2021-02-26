10-Week Summer Concert Series Planned for Sauk Rapids Park

SAUK RAPIDS -- Right now there's still snow on the ground and the Mississippi River is frozen over, but fast-forward to this summer and you'll be able to enjoy a free 10-week concert series along the banks of the river in the new and improved Southside Park in Sauk Rapids.

City Administrator Ross Olson says he's just finishing-up the line-up of acts right now.

We'll have 10 days every Thursday in July and August and the first Thursday in September in our Southside Park Performance Area. We'll have two acts, one is an opening act from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. and then a headlining act from 7:00 until 9:30 p.m. The opening act more of an acoustic set with more of a full band from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Olson says he's not ready to announce any of the musical acts just yet.

There is no cost to the city with local businesses sponsoring each night. In exchange for their sponsorship, the business will get exclusive VIP access to the event center building that is adjacent to the performance stage.

Olson says they are still working out the details for food and beverages, but there should be options.

Food truck vendors can reach out to us and say, "can we be in your park during these events", and the answer is "absolutely". We welcome food trucks to be part of this event. Also, in the city of Sauk Rapids in our parks we allow you to bring your favorite beverage of choice -- beer, wine cooler, or white claw -- you can bring a cooler and enjoy the music.

The 10-week concert series will feature a variety of types of music from the 70s and 80s, to rock, to country. It will be free to attend and enjoy the music.

He says the intent of the $9.1 million park project all along was to bring people from all over central Minnesota to the park and to downtown Sauk Rapids.

