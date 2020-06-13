Paramount Introducing Livestream Concert Series

ST. CLOUD -- A new virtual summer concert series is kicking off next weekend thanks to the Paramount Center for the Arts.

The three-part series will feature local musicians performing on the Paramount stage but live-streamed online due to COVID-19.

Director of Performing Arts Gretchen Boulka says the goal was to bring people back together.

It is important to the Paramount, during this time when artists and venues are both struggling, that we focus on what we can do here in our own community. Live streaming is something we can do. Give work to artists. Provide an opportunity for fans to connect with artists they love.

The monthly concerts will be free to watch, but you will have to opportunity to donate to a virtual tip jar that will be split between the Paramount and the performers.

Summer Sessions LIVE! starts on June 20th at 7:00 p.m. with a performance by Ted Manderfeld & Justin Ploof.

Concert Schedule:

June 20th - Ted Manderfeld & Justin Ploof

July 23rd - Michael Shynes and Friends

August 15th - Pamela McNeill & Paul “Stretch” Diethelm