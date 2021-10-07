Tickets On Sale Now for ‘The Sound of Music’ in St. Cloud

The streets of Downtown St. Cloud are about to come alive with The Sound of Music. The classic tale is coming to the stage select dates November 13th - 28th.

Those signed up for the Paramount Center for the Arts email list were tipped off of this show in a newsletter sent out October 6th:

As the most requested show on our annual season survey, it’s easy to see why The Sound of Music enchants both the young and the young at heart. From its premiere on Broadway in 1959 to becoming the most successful movie musical ever, the hills will come alive with beautiful songs loved by many.

IN-PERSON TICKETS

Student/Child: $28

Adults: $36-$48

Streaming tickets: $36 per device (Streamed Performances: Nov 13th & 28th)

The Paramount Center for the Arts recently announced that they will be instituting a required Covid Vaccination/Testing Policy for everyone age 12+ (artists, volunteers, staff, and audiences). The policy requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of attending a show. This new policy will be effective November 1st-December 31st, 2021. For more information about COVID-19 heatlh and safety visit the Paramount Center for the Arts Website.

Tickets for GREAT Theater's The Sound of Music are on sale now, you can pick yours up here.

If you need me I'll have my Sound of Music soundtrack record on repeat until the show opens. I can't wait for this one!

