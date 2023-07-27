Paramount Center for the Arts Names New Director

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Paramount Center for the Arts has a new executive director.

Current Director of Performing Arts Gretchen Boulka has been named to the leadership role. Boulka will replace outgoing Executive Director Bob Johnson starting on September 1st. Boulka has served as the Director of Performing Arts since 2017.

Boulka has a 25-year career in arts administration including The Children's Theatre in Minneapolis, The Dale Warland Singers in St. Paul, and St. Paul Chamber Orchestra.

Boulka's background includes programming development, special events planning, program management, marketing, and communications. She also serves on several boards and committees including Central MN Arts Board and St. Cloud Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board.

