Paramount Announces Spring 2022 Production Schedule

ST. CLOUD -- The Paramount Center for the Arts has announced their spring production schedule.

The performances cover a wide range of artistic tastes from music, to comedy, dance, theatre and more.

Some of the featured shows included:

Fri, Jan 14 – Shapiro & Smith Dance, “Burning Air” - modern dance

Sat, Jan 15 – Mary Mack & Tim Harmston – comedy duo

Wed, Jan 26 – Chanticleer – choral (co-presented with the Youth Chorale of Central MN)

Fri, Feb 11 – Chris Koza – Americana singer/songwriter Sat, Feb 12 – Doktor Kaboom – comedy/science - FAMILY SERIES

Tue, Mar 1 – Church Basement Ladies – musical comedy

Fri, Mar 4 – Goitse – contagiously energetic Irish music

Sat, Mar 5 – The Pirates of Penzance – NY Gilbert & Sullivan light opera

Fri, Mar 11 – Masters of Soul – Motown & soul

Sun, Mar 13 – Elizabeth York – violinist – 101 SERIES – FREE

Fri, Apr 1 – Century Celebration with The New Standards – Paramount Fundraiser

Sat, Apr 2 – Fairytales on Ice – FAMILY SERIES

Sat, Apr 30 – Croce Plays Croce – AJ Croce playsthe songs of hisfather, plussome of his own

Sun, May 15 – Minneapolis Guitar Quartet – with flutist Linda Chatterton – 101 SERIES – FREE

Tue, May 17 – Killer Country with the Killer Vees – classic country

Dates, times and ticket prices vary per show.

Tickets go on sale Monday at 10:00 a.m. and you can get your tickets for any show by calling the Paramount box office at 320-259-5463 or going to their website.