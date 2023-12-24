There Was Time To Rock Around the Xmas Tree Saturday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It was a chance to rock out before Christmas on Saturday. The 19th Annual Rock N Roll Xmas Spectacular was held at the Paramount Center for the Arts in downtown St. Cloud.
The show featured rocking renditions of Christmas favorites like "Silent Night," "The Little Drummer Boy," and "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen." It also had Christmas parodies of rock and roll classics like "We Didn't Start the Fire," "Piece of My Heart," and "Rock And Roll All Night."
Co-creator and Performer Tom Manderfield says the show has changed a lot over its 19-year run:
"It's changed by growing and by just by evolving every year, adding new songs, adding new bits cause there's comedy and music, and parodies. I'd say that the production has gotten a lot bigger, bigger light show, lots more confetti."
Manderfield says the band has become an extended family for everyone in it and the show is one of their family traditions. In addition to all the music, the show also features some comedy skits.
The band is an all-star lineup of local music legends like Paul Diethelm of the Fabulous Armadillos, Stacy Bauer of Blimp, Pamala McNeill, and more. There were six shows at the Paramount from December 19th through Saturday, and all 6 were sold out.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Giving to Anna Marie's A Holiday Tradition For One Family
- New Flower Shop Is Blomming In Little Falls
- Making Connections Name Of The Game For St. John's Prep
- Little Falls Students Make a Splash for a Good Cause
- New Sartell Community Ed Director Brings Diverse Skill Set To Job
- Couple Helping Restore Downtown Little Falls One Building at a Time
- Paynesville Native Touring for Latest Novel
LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century
Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock
LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America
Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer