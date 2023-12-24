There Was Time To Rock Around the Xmas Tree Saturday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It was a chance to rock out before Christmas on Saturday. The 19th Annual Rock N Roll Xmas Spectacular was held at the Paramount Center for the Arts in downtown St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The show featured rocking renditions of Christmas favorites like "Silent Night," "The Little Drummer Boy," and "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen." It also had Christmas parodies of rock and roll classics like "We Didn't Start the Fire," "Piece of My Heart," and "Rock And Roll All Night."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Co-creator and Performer Tom Manderfield says the show has changed a lot over its 19-year run:

"It's changed by growing and by just by evolving every year, adding new songs, adding new bits cause there's comedy and music, and parodies. I'd say that the production has gotten a lot bigger, bigger light show, lots more confetti."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Manderfield says the band has become an extended family for everyone in it and the show is one of their family traditions. In addition to all the music, the show also features some comedy skits.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The band is an all-star lineup of local music legends like Paul Diethelm of the Fabulous Armadillos, Stacy Bauer of Blimp, Pamala McNeill, and more. There were six shows at the Paramount from December 19th through Saturday, and all 6 were sold out.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer