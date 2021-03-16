Wood Fired Wednesdays Announces 17-Week Music Line-Up

ST. JOSEPH -- An event center in St. Joseph has scheduled 17 weeks of live music starting in May.

Rolling Ridge Wedding and Event Center has announced the full line-up for its annual "Wood Fired Wednesdays" concert series.

The first show is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19th and it runs through Wednesday, September 8th.

Owner Randy Schmitz says they are also planning new weekly food creations on their menu as well.

So we're excited to announce those menu creations week by week. In addition, we're going to be adding a gourmet hotdog station, as well as an outdoor beer tapping station where we'll feature some local craft breweries and those selections will rotate throughout the summer.

The event each Wednesday runs from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Wood Fired Wednesdays has been around for five years now with last year's shows either going virtual or under several restrictions due to COVID-19.

5/19 -- Train Wreck Duo

5/26 -- Ani Rae

6/2 -- Dave Lumley

6/9 -- Adam Hammer

6/16 -- Andy Austin

6/23 -- Tony Williams

6/30 -- The Locals

7/7 -- Walters Wheelhouse

7/14 -- Dave Lumley w/Jen Lamb

7/21 -- Andy Austin

7/28 -- Switch

8/4 -- The Locals

8/11 -- Adam Hammer

8/18 -- Walters Wheelhouse

8/25 -- Tony Williams

9/1 -- Dave Lumley

9/8 -- Switch

Also, with the Governor's announcement on Friday, wedding venues like Rolling Ridge can now host gatherings of up to 250 people, and Schmitz says they are expecting the guidance on crowd size will be updated again after April 1st.

