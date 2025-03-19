Young Archers To Descend On Rivers Edge Convention Center Next Week
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Thousands will crowd the River's Edge Convention Center next weekend for a sports tournament. The Minnesota State Bullseye and 3D State NASP Tournament will take place on March 28th and 29th at the River's Edge Convention Center.
About 2,000 youth archers will showcase their skills and sportsmanship in the two tournaments. Minnesota NASP Chair Chad Dahlheimer says they are excited to provide the opportunity for students to engage in a sport that builds character and confidence.
The Minnesota National Archery in the Schools Program highlights the accessibility and inclusivity of archery as a sport and people who want to watch can attend for $5.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater
LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman