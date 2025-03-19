ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Thousands will crowd the River's Edge Convention Center next weekend for a sports tournament. The Minnesota State Bullseye and 3D State NASP Tournament will take place on March 28th and 29th at the River's Edge Convention Center.

About 2,000 youth archers will showcase their skills and sportsmanship in the two tournaments. Minnesota NASP Chair Chad Dahlheimer says they are excited to provide the opportunity for students to engage in a sport that builds character and confidence.

The Minnesota National Archery in the Schools Program highlights the accessibility and inclusivity of archery as a sport and people who want to watch can attend for $5.

