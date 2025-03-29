Kids Take Aim For Big Scores At Archery Tournament On Saturday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Youth archers packed the River's Edge Convention Center on Saturday to show off their skills. They were taking part in the Minnesota State Bullseye and 3D Tournament.

Over 3,000 youth archers were on hand showing off their precision, and sportsmanship. Minnesota NASP Chair Chad Dahlheimer says the kids love competing and are always learning:

"One year they shoot they do really well, they have a growth spurt, they grow four inches over the summer, they come back and they're actually a bad shooter because now they have to relearn because they've grown so much over the summer. It is a continual learning process for these guys."

Dahlmer says archery tournaments build character and confidence, and teach kids how to deal with stress too. For some of the kids the tournament can be more stressful than for others:

(Audio of Bella Steinbrecher singing the National Anthem)

Zimmerman 8th Grader Bella Steinbrecher was chosen to sing the National Anthem and she was competing in the tournament as well. Steinbrecher says singing was more nerve-racking for her this weekend:

"Most likely when I have to go up because archery it's more of you focus on yourself and when your singing it's like you have to make sure you're looking at one spot, making sure everybody can see you smile, making sure you're in positive."

Steinbrecher says archery is really fun and she enjoys the 3D competition the most.

The tournament featured both Bullseye and 3D archery competitions, interactive activities, vendor booths, and exhibits showcasing the latest in archery techniques and equipment.

