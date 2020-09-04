Archery Range Now Open at Stearns County Park

MELROSE -- A new archery range is now open at a Stearns County park.

Eagle Scout Ethan Kierzrk, the Stearns County Parks Department, and SCHEELS worked together to create the range at Oak Township Park along the Sauk River in Melrose.

The range will be open 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset May through October.

Safety rules at the range include all archers must shoot at the same time, anyone under the age of 16 must have an adult with them, and everyone must be clear before the shooting can begin. All county park ordinances also apply.

There is no cost to use the range, but a donation box is posted, and all money collected will continue to fund its maintenance.

The 32-acre park was purchased back in 1976. A trail to the river and a canoe campsite are currently in development.