Xander C. Haben, 18, Princeton

March 7, 2003 - April 9, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at New Life Church, Princeton, MN, for Xander C. Haben, age 18 of Princeton, MN, who passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 9, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester, after a brief illness. A private family Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Duluth with burial in Oneota Cemetery, Duluth.

Xander was born on March 7, 2003, in Princeton. He was attending and would have graduated from Princeton High School this spring. Xander enjoyed sewing, painting, crafts, movies, and spending time with his twin sister, Rachael.

Xander is survived by his siblings, Rachael, Roman, Amber, Devan, Adrianna, Lowell, Lucian, and Isaac; his parents, Tianna and Micah Nelson; and his bio father, James.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vernon and Marlys Haben.