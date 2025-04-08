Some Improvements Coming To Southeast St. Cloud Park

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A park in southeast St. Cloud will be the latest to see some upgrades thanks to a voter approved levy.

The Woodland Hills park along Maple Lane is next in line for some improves. The scope of the proposed park improvement project is a new basketball court surface, provide internal park concrete walkways and build a new 16’x18' park shelter.

The existing playground is already new and will also be connected to the intended concrete walkways being planned.

The total project cost is estimated at $400,000 or less.

The plans are on the Planning Commission's consent agenda on Tuesday night. The City Council will also need to approve them for the project to move forward.

In November of 2022 voters overwhelmingly passed a park improvement levy by a margin of 65 percent to 35 percent, with the money specifically helping smaller neighborhood parks. The levy will be in place for 20 years.

