Winter Weather Advisory for Part of Minnesota on Friday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Some Minnesotans will be under a Winter Weather Advisory on Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for northwestern Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. It will be in effect from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday.

Snow is expected in that part of the state. Total snow accumulations up to one inch.

Winds will be gusting as high as 55 mph.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.

Get our free mobile app

Very cold air will arrive later Friday and last into early next week. Combined with gusty winds, apparent temperatures will fall to -25 to -40 Saturday night through Tuesday morning.

St. Cloud has had 13.4 inches of snow so far this season, we're 8.3 inches of snow below normal.

READ RELATED ARTICLES