Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in St. Cloud
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Check your tickets, someone who bought a Powerball ticket in St. Cloud is $50,000 richer Tuesday morning.
The Minnesota State Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip at 6250 County Road 120 in St. Cloud.
The numbers drawn for Monday night's drawing are 20, 22, 31, 33, 45 and the Powerball 1.
No one won the jackpot so that grows to an estimated $41 million for the next drawing Wednesday night.
