Winning North 5 Lottery Ticket Sold in Buffalo
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- There is a big lottery winner in central Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning North 5 ticket sold at a Kwik Trip in Buffalo.
The winning ticket for Sunday night's drawing was worth $118,913. The numbers drawn are 3, 6, 13, 14, 17.
The game's prize now resets to $25,000. Drawings are held daily at 6:17 p.m.
