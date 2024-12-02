Winning North 5 Lottery Ticket Sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- There is a big lottery winner in central Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning North 5 ticket sold at a Kwik Trip in Buffalo.

The winning ticket for Sunday night's drawing was worth $118,913.  The numbers drawn are 3, 6, 13, 14, 17.

The game's prize now resets to $25,000.  Drawings are held daily at 6:17 p.m.

