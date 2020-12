UNDATED -- A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until Noon Thursday.

The advisory includes all of the St. Cloud metro area and surrounding counties.

Expect wind chills of 20 below to 30 below at times.

Highs Thursday are expected to top out at about 5 above. With winds in the teens throughout the day wind chill readings will stay in the negative digits all afternoon.

For Christmas Day we do rebound back up to the lower 20s for highs.