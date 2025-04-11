William O&#8217;Brien State Park Day Use Area Reopening With Upgrades

William O’Brien State Park Day Use Area Reopening With Upgrades

MARINE ON ST. CROIX (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will reopen the Walter F. Mondale Day Use Area at William O'Brien State Park on May 1st.

Also, the Riverway Campground will reopen on May 2nd.

They were both closed in March of 2024 for construction to provide more accessibility. The project was funded by state bonding money and the Get Out More initiative. Get Out More is a one-time investment of $150 million to help ensure all Minnesotans of all abilities can enjoy the park.

Upgrades to the Walter F. Mondale Day Use Area include two new restroom buildings, a new picnic shelter, and a safer parking lot with better beach access.

The Riverway Campground upgrades include a renovated shower building, six ADA-compliant campsites, and a new accessible route to the park amphitheater.

