William C. Zimmerman, 87, Cold Spring

February 26, 1937 - January 31, 2025

Bill passed away peacefully at home with his wife Georgia at his side at the age of 87.

Bill was born in St. Cloud, MN to William Howard and Mathilda (Klassen) Zimmerman. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1955 and spent the next three years in the Navy, stationed in Alaska. When he returned to St. Cloud he was hired by Western Electric installing telephone office equipment. Bill met Georgia Pfannenstein and they were married November 1958. After a layoff from Western Electric, Bill and Georgia moved to Santa Barbara, CA where he worked for General Telephone. They returned to St. Cloud and Western Electric when Craig was born in 1960. In 1962 their son Randy was born.

In 1972 Bill and Georgia bought a cabin on Big Fish Lake in Cold Spring, MN. In 1976 Bill, with the help of his sons, built their beautiful year-round lake home, where they still reside. He retired from Western Electric, now AT&T, in 1990. He started Z-Tech and was very successful in contracting telephone services to many offices. He did this for several years.

Bill lived a very full life and leaves behind an incredible legacy. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. Bill could build, fix, and do anything. He was a person who was always willing to help others. Bill volunteered for AARP doing income taxes and the Cold Spring Senior Center doing bookkeeping.

Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years, Georgia; son, Craig; son, Randy and Molly’s family: daughter Dr. Rheanne (David) Maravelas, granddaughter Talita, and grandson Peter expected any day; daughter Dr. Ginelle (Chad) Buerman, grandchild due in July; sons Bradley, Cory, and daughter Amy.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His memory will continue to live in the hearts of many.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN. The Rosary will be prayed at 9:45 a.m. with the visitation following from 10-10:50 a.m. in the church Narthex. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Our family wishes to extend our grateful appreciation and thank you to hospice care for their excellent care of Bill, which made it possible for us to keep him at home.