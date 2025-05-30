ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud retailer wants to add cannabis to the products it sells, but the city says they are in the wrong location.

Wild Weed opened in Centennial Plaza on 8th Street North in April of last year.

During Monday night's meeting, the city council will hold a public hearing on their request to amend the Centennial Plaza PUD to allow a cannabis retailer.

Earlier this month, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to deny the proposal because it is inconsistent with the city's code, which restricts cannabis sales to C5 zoning districts.

The city adopted cannabis regulations in 2024, determining which districts cannabis retailers, cultivation, manufacturing, and processing would be permitted. These rules were adopted after Wild Weed opened its doors to already allowed products like THC.

The store owners say they are 1.5 miles off Highway 15, have a lot of parking, and are easy to get to. They say they also get referrals from St. Cloud Hospital and offer classes at Whitney Senior Center. And, they have already built a client base in that location. They believe the city is wrong to only have cannabis retailers on the city's main traffic corridors.

City staff is recommending that the city council deny the request.

The state of Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management has not issued any cannabis retailer licenses yet.

The state has allocated a maximum of six cannabis retail licenses for the city of St. Cloud.

The city has not issued any cannabis retailer licenses yet.

