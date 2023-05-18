Wendy’s Implementing Underground Food Delivery System

DUBLIN, OHIO (WJON News) --We're getting closer to living in a real-world version of the Jetsons.

Fast food chain Wendy's has announced a partnership with hyper logistics company Pipedream that will create an underground robot system that will deliver your food order from the kitchen right to a designated parking spot within seconds.

They say they are the first quick-serve restaurant to pilot this cutting-edge technology. The technology uses autonomous robots to transport the meals underground and right to your car.

Get our free mobile app

Wendy's plans to integrate Pipedream's underground delivery system into an existing restaurant later this year, but they have not said yet which restaurant that will be, or how quickly they'll be able to roll out the technology to more restaurants.

We have two Wendy's restaurants in the St. Cloud metro area with one on Highway 10 in east St. Cloud and another one in Waite Park.

READ RELATED ARTICLES