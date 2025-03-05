Weather Related Announcements for Wednesday, March 5th, 2025

Weather Related Announcements for Wednesday, March 5th, 2025

Thinkstock

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Weather related announcements for Wednesday, March 5th, 2025.

SCHOOLS (2 HOURS LATE):
-- Princeton.  No morning pre-school

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: These Foods Look Nothing Like You'd Expect Before They're Harvested

See what everyday foods like coffee, pineapples, and cashews (super weird!) look like before they make their way onto your table and into your belly.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: Closings, From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON