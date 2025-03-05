Weather Related Announcements for Wednesday, March 5th, 2025
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Weather related announcements for Wednesday, March 5th, 2025.
SCHOOLS (2 HOURS LATE):
-- Princeton. No morning pre-school
If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
