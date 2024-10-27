“We Who Wrestle With God” Tour Coming To Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- An influential psychologist and author is bringing his tour to Minnesota. Dr. Jordan B. Peterson has added the Xcel Energy Center to his "We Who Wrestle With God" tour on January 27th. The tour is in support of his fourth book by the same name which is due out in November and his previous books have sold over 14-million copies.

Peterson is a clinical psychologist and Professor Emeritus at the University of Toronto, and his podcast frequently tops the charts in the Education category. His international lecture tour has sold out more than 400 venues, providing insight into the structure of mythology and narrative to hundreds of thousands of people.

Peterson has also co-founded Peterson Academy, the world's only online higher education platform accessible internationally with professors from top universities around the world with over 30,000 students. Tickets for the "We Who Wrestle with God" tour are on sale now.

PAUL HABSTRITT

