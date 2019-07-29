Wayne J. Hochsprung, 84, Sartell

August 2, 1934 - July 28, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Wayne J. Hochsprung, age 84, of Sartell, who passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Edgewood Memory Care Community in Sartell. Reverend Timothy Baltes will officiate. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, Sartell.

Wayne was born on August 2, 1934 to Lowell and Violet (Wheeler) Hochsprung in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1952. He then graduated from the drafting program at Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis. Wayne worked as a draftsman for DeZurik in Sartell, retiring in 1999 after 40 years of service. Wayne honorably served his country in the United States Army, serving from 1957 until 1959. He was a member of the Rice Area Sportsman’s Club, where he served as treasurer for many years, the Knights of Columbus Council #5276, and St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, where he lectored for many years.

Wayne was a loving and caring man who had a great sense of humor and appreciation for family and friends. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards and traveling. Wayne also enjoyed the “wiggly business” of fishing, especially ice fishing, and tempting “lady luck” at the casino and horse track. Wayne also enjoyed giving of his time and talents by volunteering at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center and St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in various ministries.

He is survived by his siblings, Gary (Connie) of Lakeville, Roger (Mary Jo) of Alexandria, Karen (Tim) Fiedler of Eugene, OR, and Rick of Laconia, NH; five nephews; four nieces, and beloved grand nieces and nephews.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles and a nephew.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society, the Salvation Army and St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

A special thank you to the staff of Country Manor Campus, Edgewood Memory Care Community and St. Croix Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Wayne.