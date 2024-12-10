Walz to Announce $4.5 Million for Law Enforcement Training

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will announce $4.5 million in funding to support law enforcement recruitment.

Get our free mobile app

Walz will visit a college in Brooklyn Park Tuesday to make the announcement which is expected to help 46 law enforcement agencies across the state.

The new funding will support the training of nearly 100 candidates who would like to make a career transition into law enforcement, by sponsoring their education and providing a salary during their training.

Walz will be joined by the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, New Brighton's Public Safety Director, and representatives from Hennepin Technical College and Alexandria Technical College.

READ RELATED ARTICLES