New Laws Aim To Boost Retirement And Support Public Services
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has signed nine more bills into law, including one that will boost pensions. The first new law adjusts the retirement benefits for police officers, state patrol officers, firefighters, teachers, and public employees.
It also lowers the retirement age for teachers from 62 to 60, adjusts the three-year cost-of-living adjustment delay, and provides a one-time three percent cost-of-living increase in 2026 with one percent annually thereafter for PERA police and firefighters.
Governor Walz also signed eight other bills into law, including the Agriculture and Broadband Development Policy and Finance Bill, the Omnibus Cannabis Policy Bill, the Omnibus Housing and Homelessness Prevention Policy and Appropriations Bill among others.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend
Come Visit Watkins, MN With Us in Pictures
Come Visit Farming, MN With Us in Pictures