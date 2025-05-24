ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has signed nine more bills into law, including one that will boost pensions. The first new law adjusts the retirement benefits for police officers, state patrol officers, firefighters, teachers, and public employees.

It also lowers the retirement age for teachers from 62 to 60, adjusts the three-year cost-of-living adjustment delay, and provides a one-time three percent cost-of-living increase in 2026 with one percent annually thereafter for PERA police and firefighters.

Get our free mobile app

Governor Walz also signed eight other bills into law, including the Agriculture and Broadband Development Policy and Finance Bill, the Omnibus Cannabis Policy Bill, the Omnibus Housing and Homelessness Prevention Policy and Appropriations Bill among others.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Watkins, MN With Us in Pictures

Come Visit Farming, MN With Us in Pictures