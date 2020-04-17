Walter “Wally” H. Walburg, 92, Princeton

March 3, 1928 - April 16, 2020

Walter “Wally” Henry Walburg was born on March 3, 1928, in Mankato, MN, to Walter and Elise (Monich) Walburg. He grew up in Minneapolis where he attended Trinity First Lutheran Parochial School and graduated from Minneapolis South High School in 1946. In August of 1946, he entered the U.S. Army, 24th Division, where he reached the rank of Mess Sergeant. He was stationed in Japan for 18 months. Upon returning from military service, he attended the University of Minnesota for one year.

On April 23, 1948, he married his high school sweetheart, Gail Meyers. They lived in Minneapolis, Richfield, Fridley/Columbia Heights, and Saint Anthony. Wally and Gail had two children, James and Janice. Gail passed away on November 26, 1988. On July 1, 1989, he married Ruth Rossin. They lived in Anoka, Chisago City, and Princeton. They wintered in Fort Meyers, FL, where they also had a home. Ruth passed away on November 30, 2010. On January 17, 2012, Wally married MaryJo Peterson. They have resided in Princeton. MaryJo is presently residing at Cherrywood Advanced Living in Big Lake. At the beginning of his married life, Wally worked as a letter carrier for eight years for the U.S. Postal Service. He then began selling insurance and became an insurance broker as well as a real estate broker. Wally also was a home contractor for ten of those years. Wally retired in 1993.

Wally enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was an active member of several Lutheran Church Missouri Synod congregations, where he served as President of the congregation, Elder, Trustee, Stewardship Board chairman, and member/director of church choirs. He served as a member, and as chairman, on the Board of Directors for 24 years of Crestview Nursing Home in Columbia Heights.

Wally was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Roy and Charles; his first wife, Gail; and his second wife, Ruth.

He is survived by son, Rev. James (Darlene); daughter, Janice, who has been his caretaker for the last couple of years; wife, MaryJo; grandchildren, Wendy Barnes, Matthew Freman, Natasha (Troy) Isadore, Teresa (Timothy) Miller, and Jonathan (Atusuko) Walburg; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol(John) Evert and Peggy Vance; sister-in-law, Ruth Walburg; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by the step-children and their families, of wives Ruth and MaryJo.

Wally passed away on April 16, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Princeton. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Minneapolis. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date.