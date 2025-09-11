August 3, 1947 - September 4, 2025

Walter William “Sam” Neumann, Jr., age 78, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2025, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House & Respite Care in St. Augusta, Minnesota. He was surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Sam was born on August 3, 1947, to Walter Sr. and Alice (Larson) Neumann in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. He was the fourth of seven sons and grew up surrounded by the strong bond of brotherhood. He graduated from Annandale High School in 1965. In 1967, he enlisted in the United States Army. He was then deployed to Vietnam and served in Pleiku until 1969. After receiving an honorable discharge, Sam worked for United Airlines for many years. Later, he applied his creative talents in the granite industry, taking pride in his craftsmanship.

Sam was blessed with a large and loving blended family. He was a proud father to four children and, through his marriage to Carol, his devoted wife of 23 years, he welcomed her two children as his own. He was further blessed with seven grandchildren, all of whom he cherished deeply and loved with his whole heart.

Sam was a natural artist whose creativity touched everything he did. He loved to draw, carve, build, and create intricate designs using wood burning tools. He turned simple materials into meaningful art. He also collected coins, vintage items, and memorabilia, seeing value in things others overlooked. Sam found happiness and peace in the outdoors. He loved to fish and took pride in starting up a fishing club. He also enjoyed golfing, bowling, foosball, and playing cards with the Neumann boys.

Above all, he valued building lasting friendships. Sam had a gift for making others feel welcome and was truly a friend to everyone. There was always room at his table. Those who knew Sam called him the luckiest man they had ever met, but it was everyone else who was truly lucky. Lucky to have known him, lucky to have loved him, and lucky to have shared in the gift of his life.

Sam is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Melissa Neumann, Michael (Shiloh) Neumann, Krista (Jesse) Jacobson, Kari (Jordan) Neumann, James (Tera) Owings and Shawn (Scott) Yim; his seven grandchildren, Richard Poole Jr., Jonah Jacobson, Tyler Bass, Jaden Owings, Brody Owings, Henry Yim and Madelyn Yim; his siblings, Charles (Mary), Gerald (Claudia), Willard, Justin (Dianne) Shea and Roger (Marilyn) and many more nephews, nieces and family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter W. Neumann Sr.; his mother, Alice Brown; and his brother, Robert Neumann.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2555 Clearwater Road, St. Cloud, MN 56301. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. The Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Following the service, a Celebration of Life will be held at Southway Bowl, 1222 33rd Street S, St. Cloud, MN 56301, at 3:00 p.m. This informal gathering will unite friends and family to share stories, laugh, reminisce, and honor the legacy of a man who touched many lives.

Sam will be laid to rest with full military honors in a private interment at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. This tribute will honor his service and sacrifice with the dignity and respect he has earned and deserves.

To honor Sam’s memory and wishes, memorial donations may be mailed to Quiet Oaks Hospice House & Respite Care, 5537 Galaxy Rd, St. Cloud, MN 56301, or made online at https://www.iatspayments.com/saaura/PAA153C75384B5391C.