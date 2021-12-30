Wallace F. Pattock, 99, St. Cloud

November 7, 1922 - December 25, 2021

Private Services will be held for Wallace F. Pattock, age 99, of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Cherrywood Assisted Living in St. Cloud. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

Wallace was born in St. Cloud to Ted and Adelaide Preiss Pattock. He married Margaret Mary (Marge) Truzinski on July 11, 1945 at Holy Angel’s Church in St. Cloud. He attended North Georgia Military College, Dahlonega, Georgia to study engineering and graduated from St. John’s University, Collegeville with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics. He served in the Army during World War II from March 6, 1943 until April 9, 1946. He was a member of the President’s Club at St. John’s University, an Associate at St. Benedict’s Center, and a member of the Investors Club at Cathedral High School. He was a Credit Manager at Sears in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Office Manager of the Hilger Company, Sales Manager and Office Manager of North Star Granite Company, a Vice President of Cold Spring Granite Company, Secretary & Treasurer of Arrowhead Granite Company, Secretary & Treasurer of Boone Monument Company, Boone, Iowa and Manager of Pattock Properties. He was commissioned a Colonel on the Staff of the Governor of Kentucky. He was a member of the Waite Park American Legion Club 428, Eagles Club, Moose Lodge, Elk’s Club, Hutchison, MN, Downtown Council, and former member of the St. Cloud Country Club.

Wally was an ardent fan of the St. John’s University football program. He had reserved seats for over forty years, seldom missed a game, and followed the team to many playoff games. Wally was a pilot and in his early days and loved to fly. He also enjoyed spending time at their family summer home in Avon.

Survived by son; Thomas Pattock; and nieces and nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Adelaide (Preiss) Pattock; wife, Margaret in 2020; brother, Lawrence Pattock 2007.