WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The city of Waite Park will be updating some residential water meters over the next two years. The city will update about 800 water meters this year and 300 more next year. The total cost for the project is around $483,000 and has been budgeted in the Water Enterprise Fund, so there will be no cost to residents.

Public Works Director Bill Schluenz says the 1,100 meters are aging and are typically over 20 years old. The city council unanimously approved the plan for purchasing the meters, converting the meter reading system to an Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), and hiring Midwest Testing to install the new meters. Schluenz says once installed and running, the AMI system will allow the city to read the meters remotely, eliminating the need to take physical readings. He says AMI will also allow the city to detect high usage and then inform homeowners to check for possible leaks and thus saving a large bill when they are not aware of the leak.

Owners whose meters don't need replacement will still be able to take advantage of the AMI system. The replacement is currently scheduled to start this fall, and Schluenz says more information will be released as things get closer, along with a video on the city's website and a letter sent to homeowners whose meters need replacing.

