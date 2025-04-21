Waite Park City Council To Vote On Repair For The Ledge

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A needed repair could soon be coming to a Waite Park venue. The Waite Park City Council will vote on a repair for the Ledge Amphitheater at Monday night's meeting.

The trench drain grates in the bowl section of the venue are failing and causing a dripping hazard. The city says last year there were two different issues at The Ledge, with someone tripping and falling.

The repair will remove the drain grates in two locations and fill them with concrete, and it will not affect any drainage at the amphitheater. The repairs would be done in time for the Brantley Gilbert concert on May 9th, and the estimated cost is $6,500.

