WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A new multi-use family development is coming to Waite Park. Construction on Vue Pointe Apartments has started on 1st Street South next to Woods Farmer Seed & Nursery.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

It is a 48-unit complex oriented towards workforce housing. Waite Park Planning and Community Development Director Jon Noerenberg says the project does not have any city assistance, but it was awarded funds from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency to help support workforce housing. The Workforce Housing Development Program targets small to mid-size communities with rental workforce housing needs and with proven job force growth.

The Vue Pointe Apartment complex did receive variance approvals from the city last year to allow for its configuration and development adjacent to the Sauk River and will cost about $11.6 million.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Tour Waite Park -- Past and Present -- in Pictures

Alison Krauss & Union Station at the Ledge. Alison Krauss and Union Station braved the cool and windy weather at the Ledge Amphitheater for the second show in 2025 and kicking off a big week of concerts in Waite Park. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt