Volunteers to Lay Wreaths at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs and community volunteers will be honoring our Veterans and their families by hosting a wreath-laying ceremony.

Following the ceremony, volunteers will be released to burial sections to help place honor wreaths on every headstone.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs partners with Wreaths For The Fallen who provides honor wreaths at all four Minnesota State Veterans Cemeteries in Little Falls, Preston, Duluth and Redwood Falls.

The event is this Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

