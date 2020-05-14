Virginia Ann (Peterson) Herzog, 90, St. Joseph

March 4, 1930 - May 13, 2020

Virginia Ann (Peterson) Herzog, age 90, died peacefully at Quiet Oaks Hospice on May 13, 2020.

Survivors include her children, Valerie Miller, Holly (Bill) Bernstein, Tamara, Gregg (Sandy); siblings, Joan Halvorson, Derryl Peterson; brother-in-law, Leslie (Patricia) Herzog; 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee; 2 brothers and 4 sisters.

A special thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice staff for their extra special care.

Memorials preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. August, MN or donor’s choice