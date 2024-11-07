GSDC Launches Talent Recruitment Video

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a new video that has been created to help attract new young professionals to the area.

The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation's talent attraction video is titled "Your Future Shines in Greater St. Cloud".

The documentary-style production is meant to capture the unique stories of six community members and why they selected the area for their careers, to start a business, and to raise their families.

GSDC CEO and President NeTia Bauman says they've launched a social media campaign to highlight the video, and during the holidays they'll be targeting people who live in the Twin Cities metro area.

We really wanted to start by targeting the millennials the 20s to 40s because they are the people who are looking to start careers, to expand their careers, to raise families. We are working with the Star Tribune, to begin with, and really focusing on the Twin Cities Metro area.

Bauman says starting next year they want to take the campaign to other communities across the country.

So we know a lot of our college graduates move to the Denver, Colorado area, so we are going to reverse market in those areas and say, "Do you remember how great of a time you had when you went to school year? Now that you are starting a family we want you to come back".

Shorter 60-second video.

