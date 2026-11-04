GRAHAM TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Six teenagers were hurt, one of them seriously, in a two-car crash in Benton County early Sunday.

Rural Intersection Site of Serious Crash

The crash happened at the intersection of 15th Avenue NE and 125th Street NE in Graham Township east of Little Rock Lake.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old boy was driving a Mustang north on 15th Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. with four passengers. At the same time, a Chevy Impala driven by a 16-year-old girl, was westbound on 125th Street.

T-bone Crash Sends Five to the Hospital

The sheriff's office says the driver of the Mustang slowed at the intersection but did not stop and was hit broadside by the Impala.

Authorities say a 16-year-old passenger in the Mustang was ejected from the vehicle and was seriously hurt. All five occupants of the Mustang were taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

The 16-year-old driver of the Impala was treated at the scene and was released to her parents.

The crash remains under investigation.

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way. Gallery Credit: RACHEL CAVANAUGH