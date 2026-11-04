Six Teenagers Hurt in Sunday Crash Near Little Rock Lake
GRAHAM TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Six teenagers were hurt, one of them seriously, in a two-car crash in Benton County early Sunday.
Rural Intersection Site of Serious Crash
The crash happened at the intersection of 15th Avenue NE and 125th Street NE in Graham Township east of Little Rock Lake.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old boy was driving a Mustang north on 15th Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. with four passengers. At the same time, a Chevy Impala driven by a 16-year-old girl, was westbound on 125th Street.
T-bone Crash Sends Five to the Hospital
The sheriff's office says the driver of the Mustang slowed at the intersection but did not stop and was hit broadside by the Impala.
Authorities say a 16-year-old passenger in the Mustang was ejected from the vehicle and was seriously hurt. All five occupants of the Mustang were taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.
The 16-year-old driver of the Impala was treated at the scene and was released to her parents.
The crash remains under investigation.
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