Vehicle Crash Through Door, Lobby of St. Cloud Apartment Building

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- No one was hurt when a vehicle crashed into a building in St. Cloud.

Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 2015 block of 27th Street Southeast.

The driver of the vehicle was 20-year-old Adbikafi Ismail Mohamoud. He lives in the building.

He was cited for Failing to Drive with Due Care and Driving Without a Valid License.

The vehicle had gone through the front door of the building, through the front lobby, and had become lodged in the wall between two elevator shafts.

The crash caused the fire alarm to go off due to damage to the sprinkler system. The St. Cloud Fire Department assisted the Police Department at the scene.

The City Building Inspector responded to assess the damage to the building and determined that all residents could remain in the building.

