Vance L. Fonken, 77, St. Cloud and formerly of Fergus Falls

April 21, 1947 – May 31, 2024

Vance L. Fonken, age 77 of St. Cloud and formerly of Fergus Falls passed away on Friday May 31, 2024 at his home. Graveside services with miliary honors will be 12:00 Noon on Friday, June 14, 2024 at the Minnesota State Veteran Cemetery, Little Falls.

Vance was born April 21, 1947 in Watertown, South Dakota to Loyd and Florence (Harms) Fonken. He was a United States Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War where he was awarded the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award with Valor and Presidential Unit Citation. Vance lived and Fergus Falls and later moved to St. Cloud.

Vance is survived by his brothers, Owen (Wanda) of St. Cloud and Jon (Chris) of Andover; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Cynthia.