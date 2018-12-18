Update: Sheriff Releases Name of Holdingford Woman Killed in Crash

SARTELL -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the Holdingford woman who was killed, along with her unborn baby, in a crash Monday morning.

Thirty-year-old Casey Myers was killed in the crash that happened at the intersection of County Road 133 and County Road 4 in LeSauk Township, just west of Sartell.

A semi driven by 46-year-old Corey Planck of Star City, Indiana was going northeast on County Road 133 toward Sartell. Meanwhile, Myers was going southeast toward St. Cloud on County Road 4.

Myers stopped at the stop sign, then proceeded into the intersection. Deputies say Planck failed to stop at the intersection and struck Myer's car on the passenger side. Planck indicated to investigating deputies he did not see the stop sign. The intersection is a 4-way stop design.

Neither Myers nor her five-month-old unborn baby survived their injuries.

Planck was not hurt.

A Go Fund Me Page has been set-up for the family of Casey Myers.