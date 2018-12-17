Casey R. Myers, 30, Holdingford and infant son, Simon C. Myers

April 6, 1988 - December 17, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 21, 2018 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole for Casey R. Myers, age 30 Holdingford and infant son, Simon who passed away on Monday, December 17, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Reverend Eugene Doyle will officiate. Private interment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 9:00 a.m. on Friday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church in Opole. Arrangements are being made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Casey was born April 6, 1988 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Jeff and Pattie (Laudenbach) Gunderson. Baby Simon Casey Myers was born on December 17, 2018. Casey grew up in Avon and was a 2006 Triple A award winner and graduate of Albany High School. She completed her undergrad from St. Cloud State University and went on to complete her Masters in Occupational Therapy at the University of Minnesota. Casey married Matthew C. Myers on August 29, 2014 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon. She was employed as an Occupational Therapist for the CentraCare Pediatric and Adult Rehab. Casey was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.

Casey was described as the light of any room she walked into. With a genuine heart and a smile for everyone, she truly was an angel on earth. When Casey was not busy putting her heart into her heartfelt work, she enjoyed spending time outdoors; running, playing volleyball and more recently gardening with family. She also enjoyed finding new ways to incorporate her healthy outlook on life into spending time with family and friends. Casey cared deeply for everyone in her life, with her true passion being a wife and mother; something she excelled at every day.

Casey is survived by her husband, Matthew; son, Tyson; and beloved pet Reuben of Holdingford; parents, Jeff and Pattie Gunderson of Avon; sister, Abby (Ethan) Atkinson of Avon; brother, Justin (Tara) of Delano; grandmothers, Lucy Laudenbach of St. Joseph and Louise Gunderson of Foley; mother and father-in laws, Kevien (Sandy) Schroeder of Mountain Lake, Craig (Karrie) Myers of Jeffers; brothers-in law, Adam (Brittany) Myers of Glencoe, Tyler Myers of Missoula, Montana and Mason Myers of Jeffers; sisters-in-law, Maddie Schroeder of Mountain Lake, Mikayla and Mercedes Myers of Jeffers; nephews, Cooper Gunderson and Vincent Atkinson, Dawson, Callen and Evan Myers; godparents, Jeff and Jane Kriedeman of Trail and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Casey was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jay and Patricia Gunderson and Bernie Laudenbach.

Casey’s family would like to thank all First Responders, Stearns County Sheriff Department and the St. Cloud Hospital Emergency Room and NICU and Spiritual Care Staff for their compassionate care.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.