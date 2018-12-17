Holdingford Woman, Unborn Baby Killed in Crash

SARTELL -- A 30-year-old Holdingford woman and her unborn baby were killed in a crash in LeSauk Township Monday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 133 and County Road 4, just west of Sartell.

Deputies say a semi driven by 46-year-old Corey Planck of Star City, Indiana was going northeast on County Road 133 toward Sartell. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Holdingford woman was going southeast toward St. Cloud on County Road 4. Her name has not been released yet.

The woman stopped at the stop sign, then proceeded into the intersection. Deputies say Planck failed to stop at the intersection and struck the woman's car on the passenger side.

Planck indicated to investigating deputies he did not see the stop sign. The intersection is a 4-way stop design.

The woman was unconscious and not responding. She was also several months pregnant. She was treated on scene by first responders and medics from Gold Cross Ambulance and taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Neither the 30-year-old driver nor her five-month-old unborn baby survived the injuries.

Planck was not hurt.

Stearns County Sheriff’s Office along with the Sartell Police Department, Sartell Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the crash. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to assist with accident reconstruction and commercial vehicle inspection regarding the semi-tractor trailer. This crash remains under investigation by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.