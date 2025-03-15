UPDATE: SCSU Student Talking With Authorities In Konanki Case
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University student who is a person of interest in a missing person case is talking with authorities. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office in Virginia says they conducted an extensive interview with SCSU senior Joshua Riibe on Thursday in regards to the missing woman, Sudiksha Konanski.
The Sheriff's office says Riibe was accompanied by his father and attorney and he was cooperative. Konanki is a Loudoun County resident and student at the University of Pittsburgh. Authorities say she was vacationing with five friends in the Dominican Republic and was last seen on the morning of March 6th. Surveillance footage of Konanki the night she went missing shows her walking with Riibe at about 4:15 a.m.
Chad Quinn with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says it is not a criminal investigation and that Riibe is not a suspect. The search and investigation by the Dominican National Police are continuing.
