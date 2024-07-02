UPDATE: Repair Work On St. Cloud Wastewater Forcemain Complete

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The repair to the St. Cloud wastewater system has been completed and residents can go back to normal water use.

The City of St. Cloud says repairs to the Metro Forcemain System that started about mid-day yesterday (Monday) have been completed. Officials say a failure in the system resulted in a significant loss of sewer capacity and emergency teams worked around the clock to fix the problem.

Get our free mobile app

The city says everyone's reduction efforts while the work took place were evident, extremely helpful, and appreciated.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come With Us and Visit Melrose, MN in Pictures

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker