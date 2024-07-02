UPDATE: Repair Work On St. Cloud Wastewater Forcemain Complete

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The repair to the St. Cloud wastewater system has been completed and residents can go back to normal water use.

The City of St. Cloud says repairs to the Metro Forcemain System that started about mid-day yesterday (Monday) have been completed. Officials say a failure in the system resulted in a significant loss of sewer capacity and emergency teams worked around the clock to fix the problem.

The city says everyone's reduction efforts while the work took place were evident, extremely helpful, and appreciated.

