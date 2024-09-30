Minnesota Expected to Be In The Spotlight During VP Debate

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The only Vice Presidential Debate will be Tuesday night between Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator JD Vance.

Fluence Media Political Analyst Blois Olson has moderated three debates with Walz in the past.

We have seen that Governor Walz when he gets anxious when he gets fired up that's when he tends to make mistakes.

Sixth District Congressman Tom Emmer played the role of Walz in the debate prep for Vance.

Olson says Vance has performed well in his previous debates.

I've watched former debates of JD Vance's when he ran for the U.S. Senate in Ohio and he's very centered and smooth. I think their styles have a chance to have come clash, a little oil and water.

Olson says he expects Minnesota to be front and center throughout the debate with Walz looking to tout issues like free school lunches and funding for education, while Vance will highlight things like the riots after George Floyd's murder and the COVID fraud.

