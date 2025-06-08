ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone who bought a winning Powerball ticket in Minnesota has just a few days left to turn it in and claim the prize.

There was a winning ticket worth $100,000 drawn on June 24, 2024. The ticket was sold at a Speedway Store in White Bear Lake.

Winners have exactly one year to claim their prize, so they have just a little over two weeks left to turn it in.

Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

There are a few other unclaimed prizes from drawings held earlier in 2025. A $50,000 Powerball ticket from the January 18th drawing sold at a Kwik Trip in St. Michael, and a $50,000 Powerball ticket from the February 1st drawing sold at a Kwik Trip in Albert Lea. A $27,000 North 5 ticket from the January 20th drawing sold at Winners Corner in Newport, and a $276,000 North 5 ticket from the May 31st drawing sold at The Corner Store in Inver Grove Heights.

