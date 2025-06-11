ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- A Holdingford business has been named as the 2024 Manufacturer of the Year. The Central Minnesota Manufacturers Association (CMMA) has named Two Rivers Enterprises (TRE) as its business of the year.

Why was Two Rivers Chosen?

CMMA recognized Two Rivers for its leadership, commitment to workforce development, and impact in the community. TRE is a leader in stainless steel equipment manufacturing, making products for the food service and industrial sectors.

Who did CMMA pick as Collaborator of the Year?

CMMA also named Les Engel as its 2024 Collaborator of the Year. Engel is President of CMMA and a board member of the Midwest Manufacturing Association. He has also been a member of the Career Solutions Workforce Board for 22 years and is active with the United Way. The Central Minnesota Manufacturers Association was founded in 2006 to contribute to the growth and success of manufacturers and has over 235 members.

