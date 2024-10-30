Two Rivers Enterprises Recognized For Work With Training Programs

HOLDINGFORD (WJON News) -- Several state dignitaries helped celebrate Manufacturing Month in Holdingford on Tuesday. Department of Labor Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach, Office of High Education Commissioner Dennis Olson, State Senator Jeff Howe, State Representative Tim O'Driscoll, Stearns County Commissioner Jeff Bertram, and more were at Two Rivers Enterprises.

They took a short tour of the facility and then had a round table discussion about the Dual Training Pipeline and Youth Skills Training programs, both of which Two Rivers takes part in. Commissioner Blissenbach says it is always great to see the programs in action:

"It's amazing to be able to see the people that this affects just to see how they're weaving it into their lives to make it something that matters, it matters to them, it matters to their family, matters to the community as we saw here today Holdingford being a small community but seeing companies like Two Rivers invest in their people, it's great, it's great to see."

Representative O'Driscoll says companies like Two Rivers are important examples of how well both programs work to benefit everyone involved:

"And I think that this community and this organization along with Polar because their in this similar type of an area is a critical mass to be able to have the state of Minnesota invest in this type of situation."

Two Rivers Enterprises has received two grants totaling over $71,000 for the Dual Training Pipeline to help with training for 12 welders and a manufacturing engineer. They also currently work with four Holdingford High School students in the Youth Skills Training program.

Two Rivers is a stainless steel fabricator with $12-15 million in annual revenue, with 46 employees. They are currently adding a 10,000 square foot expansion onto their existing building which will help them add up to 8 more employees.

