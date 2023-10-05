Yum! Café Along Wobegon Trail In Central MN Named As ‘Hidden Gem’

Crowdsourcing ideas, to me, is really helpful. Not one person can know everything, so asking questions online in certain groups can give you days full of adventure and finding new places to eat or discover. A thread from the group Quirky Minnesota Places asked about some of the best 'Hidden Gem' cafes and restaurants across the state, and one that was named is located just up the road in Holdingford. The cafe named? The Boho Cafe.

The question was asked weeks ago, but I bookmarked it as it's great to be able to go back and find new places to try across Minnesota and more specifically here in Central Minnesota.

At first, I saw the Boho Cafe answer, then as I scrolled further I saw that the person commenting added even more great stops in Central Minnesota.

Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM loading...

The Boho Cafe is located inside Art in Motion in Holdingford, just steps from the Wobegon Trail. According to the cafe's website "In the mornings you can enjoy our specialty coffee while trying our cookies, scones, and cinnamon rolls. During lunch hours, we offer creative sandwiches and salads with fresh ingredients to support your healthy lifestyle."

The cafe is listed as being open from 9am to 3pm Monday through Friday and later on Saturdays and Sundays. Saturdays the cafe is open until 8pm and 7pm on Sundays.

On top of serving up food, there is also a stage for performances and a large meeting space for people to hold meetings.

You can get more information about the cafe and Art in Motion by heading here.

