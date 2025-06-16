Two People Hurt in Motorcycle Crash With Deer

FOLEY (WJON News) -- Two people on a motorcycle were hurt when they collided with a deer.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Sunday evening just after 5:30 p.m. on Highway 25 in Gilmanton Township near Foley.

Fifty-one-year-old Kevin Reishus of Foley was driving the bike, and 16-year-old Makayla Reishus of Foley was a passenger.

Both were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

