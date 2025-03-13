Two People Hurt in Crash in Sherburne County
BECKER (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Becker.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday on Highway 10.
A Jeep was going west on the highway when it collided with a car going south on County Road 55.
The driver of the car was a 16-year-old. Their name and condition are not available. a 14-year-old girl from Clear Lake who was a passenger in the car was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app
The driver of the Jeep 31-year-old Alexis Wilson of Little Falls was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Stihl Wolf Reopening Under New Ownership, Fresh Look
- House Food And Tap Ready For Hungry, Thirsty Customers [PHOTOS]
- St. Cloud Offers Up Survey For Future Downtown Development
- National Production 'Last Out' Making MN Debut in St. Cloud
- Country Music Icon Randy Travis Coming To St. Cloud
RANKED: Your Favorite Childhood Bubble Gums
From long-lasting flavor to epic bubble potential, we're ranking the most iconic childhood chewing gums that defined recess, ruled the playground and stuck with us (sometimes literally).
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz