Two People Hurt in Crash in Sherburne County

BECKER (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Becker.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday on Highway 10.

A Jeep was going west on the highway when it collided with a car going south on County Road 55.

The driver of the car was a 16-year-old. Their name and condition are not available. a 14-year-old girl from Clear Lake who was a passenger in the car was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep 31-year-old Alexis Wilson of Little Falls was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

