Two Local Law Agencies To Share Grant For New Equipment

George Marks, Getty Images

STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) -- Two local law enforcement agencies will receive a grant to help purchase new equipment. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and the St. Cloud Police Department will share over $30,000 from the 2024 Edward Byrne Memorial JAG Program grant.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office plans to use the funds to purchase a speed trailer with data collection and crime prevention materials.

The St. Cloud Police Department will use the money to buy seven WRAP Safety Restraint systems plus some crime prevention and community engagement materials.

